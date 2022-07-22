‘Justified’ Spinoff Production Halted in Chicago After Two Cars Engaged in Gun Fight Break Through Barricade

FX and Sony have reportedly halted production of their Justified spinoff series in Chicago following a terrifying incident in which two cars engaged in a gun fight broke through barricades surrounding the set on Wednesday night.

While no one was injured, the cast and crew were forced to hit the ground and take cover when the incident occurred near Chicago’s Douglass Park, according to a report from Deadline. Actor Timothy Olyphant, who is returning as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, was present and by one account, helped to shield a production assistant from gunfire.

Production on Justified: City Primeval was suspended for the rest of the week and is reportedly expected to resume Monday.

‘Justified’ Sequel Stops Production After Shooting Incident Near Set https://t.co/8TahtIORXp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 22, 2022

The violent incident is the latest embarrassment for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), who has presided over an epidemic of gun violence that has left hundreds dead. As Breitbart News reported, 2021 was the deadliest year in a quarter of a century for Chicago, with 797 homicides. There were 3,561 shooting incidents in 2021, exceeding the previous year by more than 300.

During the most recent July 4th weekend in Chicago, 71 people were shot, eight of them fatally, Breitbart News reported.

The incident on Justified comes just a few days after a crew member on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime series was shot to death as he waited to begin working on location in Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department reported that the 31-year-old, male, crew member was shot to death inside his car and that it appears that someone opened his driver’s side door and opened fire.

