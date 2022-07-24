Disney-owned Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Watiti took aim at critics who say that the latest superhero movie is “too gay,” declaring that “we’re all queer” to explain his recent turn to focusing on LBGTQ stories and characters.

Speaking to Out magazine, Waititi waived off criticism that he is jamming too much “gay” into his recent films and TV series. As far as he is concerned, everyone is gay — it’s just a matter of degree.

“We’re all queer,” he insisted, adding, “Just to varying degrees of where we are on the spectrum, I think. I think, innately, humans have all got some degree of queerness in them.”

When the trailer debuted back in April, many fans were shocked at how much pro-LGBT content was telegraphed in the Thor sequel’s promotional materials. Some accused the film of looking “gay as hell.”

Sure enough, the film is chock full of queer representation. As Breitbart’s own John Nolte reported, the latest Thor is “kinda woke and kinda stinks” because of it. The movie had one of the worst second-weekend box office drops in recent Marvel history.

But Waititi is unabashed at how much LGBTQ content he pushed into the latest superhero blockbuster.

“With Thor, it’s great to be able to finally get Tessa’s character, and my character as well, where we’re both queer,” the director said.

He was also thrilled that his gay friends were excited by the movie.

“I mean, I’m just amazed to hear what my friends think of me. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, you’re looking at a little gay icon over here,’ and it feels really amazing,” he exclaimed.

Waititi also revealed that some other gay-themed scenes had been filmed but didn’t make the final cut. But he went on to lament that there wasn’t enough actual physical gay sex in the film. He said he wished he had filmed Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) kissing a woman.

Waititi also recent wrote, directed, and starred in an HBO Max series about gay pirates, Our Flag Means Death. The ten-episode series eased viewers into the LGBTQ theme of the show but soon went full on with homosexual romances.

A second season of the pirate series has been ordered.

