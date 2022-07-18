Disney’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Sees 68 Percent Audience Drop in Second Weekend

Disney owned Marvel Studio’s woke, big summer superhero blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder has experienced one of the worst second weekend audience dropoffs in Marvel movie history — losing 68 percent of its audience since last week.

The fourth Thor film opened to a $130 million opening weekend last week but in its second weekend, the Taika Waititi-directed film only brought in $46 million, Deadline reported.

It is the worst drop off since Black Widow tanked on Disney+. But at least that film had COVID to blame. Spider-Man: No Way Home also fell off 68 percent in its second weekend, but that weekend did fall on Christmas Day. Thor has no excuses as it is post-pandemic and dropped at summer’s start.

The film’s woke moments, notes Breitbart News film critic John Nolte, include “a shoehorned conversation between the lesbian Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and gay Kronan (voiced by Taika Waititi) about their homosexual love lives.” And, Jane/Thor played by Natalie Portman who “goes full-Karen if you call her “Lady Thor.”

Thor has done well internationally, though, and has a global take of $498 million, inches away from the half billion mark.

Thor and Marvel are still getting trounced by the Tom Cruise actioner Top Gun: Maverick which is raking it in at the box office and having already hit $617.9 million.

Maverick also saw one of the smallest second weekend drops in recent box office takes, falling a mere 33 percent over its debut weekend.

The big blockbuster films commonly lose up to fifty percent for their second weekends in theaters but losing more than 60 percent is a bad sign.

Deadline added that Thor: Love and Thunder has suffered at the hands of critics, too, and has earned only a B+ CinemaScore and 3 1/2 stars, making it one of the lower reviewed Marvel entries. Unlike so many other Marvel flicks, it seems clear that Thor is suffering from a lack of return viewers.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston