‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Faces 13 Criminal Charges, from Domestic Violence to Weapons

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed is reportedly facing 13 criminal charges following his domestic violence arrest.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer hit Shouhed with a slew of charges, including domestic violence, battery, and unlawfully attempting to dissuade a witness from making a report, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The actor is also reportedly facing weapons charges, which include criminal storage of a loaded firearm, and possession of an assault weapon.

This comes after Shouhed was arrested in March for allegedly getting physical with a woman during an argument. While the new charging documents do not name the victim, TMZ reports that this recent incident involved Shouhed’s fiancé, Paulina Ben-Cohen.

“Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe,” Ben-Cohen attorney Joshua Ritter told the outlet. “She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.”

Only a few weeks after his March 27 arrest for “intimate partner violence with injury,” Shouhed was seen on vacation with Ben-Cohen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, notes TMZ.

The couple have been engaged since 2019, and are reportedly still together.

After the actor’s arrest, Varity reported that Shahs of Sunset would not be returning to Bravo after nine seasons. Production sources said the reason for the show’s cancelation was simply because the series had run its course, according to TMZ.

