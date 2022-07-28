Report: ‘Family Guy’ Creator Seth MacFarlane Is a Nancy Pelosi Mega-Donor

Seth MacFarlane, the creative force behind Family Guy, American Dad, and the Ted movies, has reportedly emerged as one of Hollywood’s biggest supporters of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), recently donating a hefty sum to a PAC affiliated with the 17-term politician.

MacFarlane gave $263,400 to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, a PAC that hands out the first $5,800 of every donation directly to Pelosi’s campaign fund and sends the rest to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The donation reportedly came after Pelosi, 82, fundraised off of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

MacFarlane has donated millions of dollars to various Democrat politicians and organizations over the years. While he took nearly a year off from federal donations, according to FEC filings reviewed by the Chronicle, he returned to the donation game in a substantial way just a few months ago.

FEC records show MacFarlane gave $365,000 in May to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a PAC mainly devoted to state politics. He gave another $2,900 to Nancy Pelosi’s re-election campaign in late June, and $5,000 to the Equality PAC, which raises money to elect LGBTQ candidates.

Seth MacFarlane has also used his social media accounts to promote Democrats, recently urging his fans to “knock the GOP on their asses” in the November midterms.

Vote this fall. Knock the GOP on their asses at the polls, and you have a chance to stop this. Or keep them on their perch, keep enabling their greed, and live with the dark power of the gun lobby and all the killing it chooses to allow.

It’s your choice.

It’s that simple. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 25, 2022

In 2020, MacFarlane signed a $200 million deal with NBCUniversal under which he jumped ship from his longtime home at 20th Century Fox Television.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com