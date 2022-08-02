Disney Books’ ‘Star Wars’ Novel ‘Padawan’ Suggests Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Bisexual

“Padawan,” a new Star Wars spin-off novel published by Disney Books, written for teens and young adults, suggests that the beloved character Obi-Wan Kenobi is bisexual.

An excerpt is from “Star Wars Padawan” by Kiersten White has young fans believing that Obi-Wan Kenobi would be open to kissing a man, with others thinking the scene may be showing a confused teenager questioning his sexuality, according to a report by Daily Mail.

In one scene in the book — which explores the Jedi’s younger years — Obi-Wan Kenobi is talking to a teenager, Casul, about the idea of kissing another boy.

“Not many choices around here,” Casul says. “I don’t think love is in my future, either, and I’m fine with that. As long as I have the Power to keep my family safe, that’s enough for me.”

“Though I will admit I’ve been curious about kissing and why Audj and Zae-Brii enjoy it so much,” he adds. “So if you’re ever curious, too, let me know.”

The novel goes on to say that “Obi-Wan blushed.”

“I will. Let you know, I mean. Not that I will do that, right now, with you. Or anyone,” the Jedi says to Casul.

The excerpt goes on to read:

Would he ever get to a point where kissing someone felt like anything less than a betrayal of himself and the Jedi? And if he did get to that point, who would he want to kiss? The Lenahrans were confident and charismatic, which was attractive. But he couldn’t imagine just … kissing any of them. Maybe he didn’t want to be with any of them but rather to be more like each of them. Or maybe he wanted to kiss all of them.

According to a description by Disney Books, the novel includes “Romantic complications, startling revelations, and a looming threat to both the planet and his new friends will bring Obi-Wan face-to-face with his worst fear: that maybe he was never supposed to be a Jedi at all.”

The comes as Disney falls under scrutiny for paying fealty to radical queer activists with its attacks on Florida’s anti-grooming legislation.

