HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Goes Woke, Will Explore ‘Internalized Misogyny’ and ‘Patriarchy’

HBO’s upcoming series House of the Dragon — the highly anticipated prequel series to Game of Thrones — will bring woke gender politics to novelist George R. R. Martin’s universe by exploring “internalized misogyny,” the “patriarchy,” and other feminist tropes.

The new series follows the relationship between two women — Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen — who are close friends as children but who become adversaries as adults.

In an interview with Indiewire, one of the stars explained the show’s feminist spin.

“House of the Dragon really creates a nuanced conversation of misogyny,” actress Milly Alcock told Indiewire.

“We don’t only explore it through a level of women being shut down and the patriarchy, but also go in-depth about the internalized misogyny that women are constantly faced with, and the competitiveness. Alicent and Rhaenyra’s relationship is at the forefront of that conversation.”

Her comments come after a media-concocted backlash against Game of Thrones, which sought to portray the hit series and George R.R. Martin himself as sexist because of the series’ rape scenes.

As a result, the creative team behind House of the Dragon has been working hard to re-assure journalists that they will not commit the same sin.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said sexual violence will never be shown on-screen, though it does occur off-screen,

“I think what our show does, and what I’m proud of, is that we choose to focus on the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system,” she told the magazine.

“We handle one instance off-screen, and instead show the aftermath and impact on the victim and the mother of the perpetrator.”

