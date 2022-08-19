Jonah Hill to Refrain from Promoting His Movies Due to ‘Mental Health’ Concerns

Actor Jonah Hill announced that he will not be promoting his own movies due to concerns over his mental health.

Hill made his announcement via an open letter, in which the actor explained that a new documentary he directed, Stutz, is actually about himself and his therapist.

“I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general called ‘Stutz,'” Hill explained in his letter, which was first published by Deadline.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” the actor added.

Hill goes on to say that “through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.”

Therefore, “you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” Hill added. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

The actor went on to admit that the concept of open letters and statements such as his usually makes him “cringe.”

“I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off,” he said. “I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety.”

