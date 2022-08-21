‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cruises Past ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ Now 6th-Highest Grossing Film in U.S. History

Up, up, and away. Top Gun: Maverick has cruised past Avengers: Infinity War to claim the title of sixth-highest grossing movie in U.S. box office history.

Variety magazine reports the numbers tell the story.

Top Gun: Maverick has taken in $679 million across North America, enough to overtake Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million)and move into sixth place in domestic box office history.

The Tom Cruise-led sequel now has to pass Black Panther’s $700 million to become No. 5; Variety adds that is not beyond reach as it has no major competition until the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, however Disney may possibly re-release the 2018 movie in anticipation for part two.

The latest gross figures for Maverick do not take into account receipts from big overseas markets China and Russia.

The film debuted in May and broke the Memorial Day Weekend opening record in the process.

The Variety report sets out among the film’s numerous other records, Maverick is Cruise’s first movie to surpass $100 million in a single weekend and his first to reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

The veteran movie star is being rewarded handsomely for rejuvenating the nation’s cinemas.

By the time Maverick is out of theaters and lands on Paramount+, Cruise is expected to pocket at least $100 million from ticket sales, his salary and his eventual cut of home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue.

Back in June, Paramount Pictures celebrated as the film became the first 2022 release to reach $1 billion and the first starring Tom Cruise to do so, as Breitbart News reported.