Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’ Star Irene Bedard Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Third Time in 2 Years

Actress Irene Bedard, who voiced the animated Disney character Pocahontas, was arrested for disorderly conduct in Ohio for the third time since 2020, according to reports.

The 55-year-old Bedard, who voiced the cartoon character for Disney in 1995 and again in 1998, was arrested last Friday and charged with disorderly conduct in Green County, Ohio, after police were called about a woman seemingly lying unconscious in some bushes next to a residential street.

According to a report of the arrest, Bedard zipped through a range of emotions during the encounter with police and turned extremely uncooperative before being detained over fears she may hurt herself or others.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, officers said Bedard became incensed when the woman she was with suggested the name of someone the police should call. The Disney actress yelled that she didn’t want that person involved then ran wildly from the scene.

Seconds later, she stopped running and began a clam interaction with the officers for a time, but then turned angry all over again. Because she was standing next to a plate glass window, and backing into it abruptly, officers said they feared she would turn violent and bash into the window and break it. So, they began grabbing her wrists to cuff and arrest her, an action that sent her off again.

Officers also said once cuffed, Bedard went limp and refused to walk or help them get her into the back of the cruiser.

Bedard was taken to Greene County Jail and booked on disorderly conduct charges. She was released two days later on Sunday.

This is only the latest arrest in Bedard’s saga of wild behavior.

In 2020, Bedard was arrested twice in a three-day timespan for “drunken episodes,” police said at the time.

In one case, police in Beavercreek, Ohio, were called to Bedard’s ex-husband’s house on a domestic violence call and found the Disney actress drunk and belligerent.

The actress was arrested a second time several days later after being seen drunk and disorderly in a hotel lobby. Video of the second incident showed Bedard charging at police officers.

Bedard styled herself an anti-Trump activist in 2017 when she blasted President Donald Trump after he referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as “Pocahontas” in response to the senator, who is white, having falsely claimed to have Native American heritage.

“Do you think Pocahontas would be a fan of Trump? Oh, no,” Bedard told Sky News at the time. “Misogyny and bullying and name-calling at its finest. It is not intelligent discourse.”

