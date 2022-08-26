Transgender ‘Batgirl’ Star Ivory Aquino Pleads with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO to Release Shelved Movie

Transgender Batgirl star Ivory Aquino has launched a last-ditch effort to save the $90 million superhero movie from the dustbin of history, urging Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to release the title that the studio deemed “irredeemable” and has permanently shelved.

In an impassioned letter posted to Twitter on Thursday, Ivory Aquino, who is a male-to-female transgender, asked Zaslav to look past the bottom line and think about the “fellow human beings and artists” who worked on the movie. Aquino reportedly plays the character Alysia Yeoh, the transgender best friend of Barbara Jordan, aka Batgirl (Leslie Grace).

Aquino also pushed back against criticism that the movie is “woke,” saying the screenplay simply “reflects the world we live in.”

Batgirl won’t be released in cinemas or on HBO Max. The $90 million movie was reportedly close to completion when Warner Bros. Discovery decided earlier this month to permanently shelve the title.

The movie featured the DC Comics movie universe’s first transgender character.

As The Hollywood Reporter recently noted, the studio could possibly physically destroy all Batgirl footage in order to prove to the IRS that it won’t realize any revenue from the movie and thus receive a full tax write-down.

