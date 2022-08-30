Nolte: MTV’s Woke Video Music Awards Still In Ratings Toilet

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were broadcast on 13 — 13! — cable networks Sunday, and only 3.9 million people tuned in.

A test pattern of my butt could attract twice as many viewers.

In fact, it has.

Long story.

The good news for far-left, woketard, joyless MTV is that the ratings are up a whole one percent over last year in the 18-49 age demo.

The good news is that overall viewership was up a whopping three percent over last year.

The bad news is that a three percent and one percent increase over suck is still suck.

Back in 2020, a mere two years ago, the VMAs snagged 6.4 million viewers — approaching nearly twice as many as last night.

Back in 2011, the VMAs scored 12.4 million viewers, more than three times as many as last night.

But-but-but MTV is more with it now, right? More youth-oriented… More in tune with today’s kids who are all woke and either gay or trans…

Idiots.

Nobody is watching this garbage. We used to. MTV used to be cool. Now MTV is just about fat scolds screaming about how bigoted you are.

MTV used to be sexy. Now it’s gross.

MTV used to be fun. Now it’s a lecture from smug no-talents coasting on woke affirmative action.

MTV used to have stars, real stars, like Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna, Bowie, Elton John… Now it’s fat, gross, woke scolds…

Who wants to watch that?

Well, according to the latest numbers, a full 99 percent of the country does not, even when it’s available on 13 cable networks.

One of those networks is called BET Her.

What in the world is BET Her?

BET Her?

That sounds like the worst thing ever, but only because no one’s come up with The White College-Educated Womyn Channel, which would be called PMS Her.

I’m gonna get in trouble for that one.

Anyway, MTV… LOL.

Once upon a time though, younguns, MTV was as cool as cool gets. Hard to believe that today, but it was. The Oscars were awesome too. Even the Emmys weren’t too bad.

