J.K. Rowling’s Latest Novel Features Character Stabbed to Death After Being Accused of Transphobia

Art imitates life in Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s new novel, which features a character who is doxxed, threatened, and ultimately murdered after social justice warriors accuse her of transphobia.

The Ink Black Heart, which is part of Rowling’s Cormoran Strike crime series that she writes under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, depicts a character named Edie Ledwell, who is the creator of a popular YouTube cartoon, according to multiple reports. Edie’s existence turns into a living hell when social justice trolls accuse her transphobia over a sequence about a hermaphrodite worm.

Her fans also turn on her, leading to doxxing and threats of rape and murder. Edie ends up being stabbed to death in a cemetery.

In a recent interview with British talk show host Graham Norton, Rowling explained the novel wasn’t inspired by her own experiences with transgender activists doxxing and threatening her.

“I should make it really clear after some of the things that have happened the last year that this is not depicting [that],” Rowling said.

“I had written the book before certain things happened to me online. So I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone is going to see this as a response to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely wasn’t. The first draft of the book was finished at the point where certain things happened to me.”

J.K. Rowling has come under attack from transgender activists and their media allies for her beliefs on gender, including her stated belief that transgender “women” aren’t actually women.

The novelist has been smeared in the media as a bigot and transphobe, and has become persona non grata among the stars of the Harry Potter movies.

As Breitbart News reported, Rowling received a threat this month following the stabbing of fellow novelist Salman Rushdie. She shared an online message saying “you are next.” Rowling was also the target of a pipe bomb threat from a social media account sporting a transgender flag.

