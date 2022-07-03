A social media post by an account with a transgender flag in its name appearing to threaten or encourage the bombing of trans-critical author J.K Rowling’s home has generated significant outcry online.

The account @fuckfinegael, which has since been taken down, appeared to have posted an image of a pipe bomb being directed towards an image of J.K. Rowling, along with an image of an Improvised Munitions Handbook.

According to a social media post by the Harry Potter author detailing the contents of the now-deleted tweet, the original image posted by the account also included her home address, something that had already previously been circulated online by hardline pro-trans activists:

“My family’s address (covered), a pipe bomb and a picture of a bomb-making handbook,” the Harry Potter author — a prominent critic of militant transgenderism in the UK — wrote online, adding the hashtag “#BeKind”.

Meanwhile, according to the Irish Independent, while the social media account which appears to have posted the image allegedly originates in Ireland — the account’s handle seemingly references Ireland’s ruling Fine Gael party — the country’s police claimed on Sunday that they have yet to receive any complaint regarding the incident.

While it remains unclear how real the apparent threat made by the social media account is, the incident is far from the first time that activists tying themselves to transgenderism have targeted Rowling.

According to Rowling herself, she received a significant number of death threats shortly after being “doxed” — which involves leaking a person’s private information online — by radicals within the transgender movement.

“I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them,” Rowling previously wrote online, emphasising that she has not “stopped speaking out” because of them.

However, the author noted that others in Britain had received similar threats from transgender militants with little recourse due to lacking the significant social platform she has garnered through her writing.

“None of these women are protected in the way I am,” she wrote. “They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

