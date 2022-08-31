Meghan Markle Uses $25 Million Podcast to Lament Her Fear of Not Being Able to ‘Afford’ Her $14 Million Mansion

Alana Mastrangelo

"D-list celebrity" Meghan Markle talked about her fear of not being able to "afford" her $14.65 million mansion, revealing when she and husband Prince Harry were searching for a house online, they at first refrained from looking at their now-home. The couple hesitated because "We didn't have jobs," and "I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford."

“We were looking in this area [Montecito, California] — and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Markle told The Cut journalist Allison P. Davis in a recent interview.

At first, Prince Harry and Markle refused to visit the house, because “We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

“I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good,” Markle added.

View of the gate of the Estate where Prince Harry and his wife US actress Meghan Markle have their house, in Montecito, California on March 6, 2021. The area is home to a handful of showbiz stars including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Davis, who claims Prince Harry and Markle were “utterly humbled” after having been “confronted with a depressingly aspirational Zillow hunt,” describes their Montecito abode as “the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone’s daily reality.”

“It evokes a classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard, and a manicured Beverly Hills country club decorated with careful, considered coastal tones for a casual air — the home equivalent of billionaires dressing down in denim,” Davis said.

After touring the house and falling “almost immediately in love” with it, Markle told the real-estate agent, “We have to get this house,” even though she hadn’t yet seen the inside of it.

“One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Markle told Davis, pointing at two large Dr. Seussian palm trees on the lawn. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us.'”

Prince Harry and Markle later purchased the home for $14.65 million.

View of the Montecito Village school, in Montecito, California on March 6, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to California and relocated in July, 2020 to Montecito, a small and affluent seaside city 100 miles (160 kilometers) up the coast, where a spokesperson said they had “settled into the quiet privacy of their community.”(VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“We did everything we could to get this house,” the Duchess told Davis. “Because you walk in and go — Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

During her interview with The Cut, Markle also tacitly threatened to “say anything” about her time in the U.K. after she and Prince Harry left the Royal Family for a new life in the United States.

On Tuesday’s episode of her new Archetypes podcast, the Duchess claimed that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating Prince Harry.

