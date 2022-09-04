Report: Alec Baldwin Finds First U.S. Job Since ‘Rust’ Shooting in Broadway Revival of ‘Art’

Alec Baldwin has reportedly found his first U.S. job since the fatal shooting last year on the set of the movie Rust. The anti-Trump actor is set to star in a Broadway revival of the acclaimed play Art.

Baldwin will appear in the three-character play alongside Tony Shalhoub and John Leguizamo, according to a report from the New York Post, which cited an unnamed source. The production will likely open in the spring of 2023 at a theater in New York.

The Post claimed the play represents Baldwin’s first job since the Rust shooting. However, the actor was reportedly filming a pair of movies in Italy earlier this year.

Art, by French playwright Yasmina Reza, tells the story of three friends who find themselves at comic odds when one of them buys a work of modern art that is just a blank canvas. The original Broadway production in 1998 won the Tony Award for best play.

The production would mark Baldwin’s first return to Broadway in a decade.

Baldwin is currently facing uncertain legal prospects from the fatal shooting on Rust. As Breitbart News reported, federal investigators recently determined that the gun Baldwin was holding could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger.

Their finding stands in direct contradiction to Baldwin’s repeated claim that he didn’t pull the trigger as he was holding the firearm. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the on-set incident.

No criminal charges have been filed against Baldwin, though he faces a number of civil suits linked to the shooting.

