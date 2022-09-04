Smooth Talker: Barack Obama Wins Emmy for Narrating ‘Our Great National Parks’ Netflix Series

Fresh Hollywood aspirant Barack Obama won an Emmy on Saturday night for narrating his Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks.

The award goes alongside two Grammys previously garnered for talking about himself in the audiobook reading of two of his published memoirs, The Audacity of Hope and Dreams of My Father.

The latest Hollywood accolade applauds his five-part show, which features national parks from around the globe, as produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s own production company, Higher Ground.

AP reports Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower was granted a special Emmy Award in 1956.

Since leaving office in 2017, both Obama and his wife Michelle have each authored best-selling memoirs, alongside establishing a production company which has inked a major deal with Netflix, reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.

The hits just keep on coming for woke ObamaFlix. https://t.co/KpI4jlGWIH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 19, 2022

Their company’s first documentary for the streaming service, American Factory, won the Oscar for best documentary feature and an Emmy for directing, though the awards went to the filmmakers and not to the Obamas themselves, according to AFP.

As Breitbart News reported, Obama also received the Nobel Peace Prize after his 2008 presidential election win, for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

The two-time president was the biggest name in a category full of famous nominees for the award handed out at Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.