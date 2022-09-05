Battle Rapper Pat Stay Fatally Stabbed

Battle rapper Pat Stay has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada, early on Sunday.

Police were called to Lower Water Street at around 12:36 a.m. Atlantic Daylight Time. Stay was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to a report by CBC News.

An autopsy confirmed that the the 36-year-old Nova Scotia battle rapper was indeed a homicide victim. No further information about what caused the stabbing was provided by the Halifax Regional Police.

Stay was admired for his battle raps, which involve two rappers taking turns insulting each other before a jeering audience. He was “known as one of the best battle rappers in the game,” according to a report by TMZ.

Five days ago, Stay posted a photo of himself to Instagram with the caption, “Imagine if we treated all of our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered.”

Upon hearing the news of his death, fellow rappers and others took to social media to express their condolences.

“hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP,” rapper Eminem wrote.

hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 5, 2022

RIP legendary battle rapper Pat Stay 😢💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Km0zZGCls3 — Justina Valentine (@JustinaMusic) September 4, 2022

R.I.P. TO A LEGEND AND FRIEND PAT STAY 💔 pic.twitter.com/VwM5XRO5t9 — dumbfoundead (@dumbfoundead) September 4, 2022

RIP PAT STAY, Praying For The Battle Rap Community 🙏🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 4, 2022

PAT STAY GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER BUBBA — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 4, 2022

BRO WTF RIP PAT STAY. NO MAN NO — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 4, 2022

On Friday, Stay posted a video — which has garnered more than 260,700 views — of one of his latest battle raps to YouTube. In the video, rapper Drake can be heard saying, “Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not the, best.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 902-490-5020.

