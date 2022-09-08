10/10 Ratings Roll in for ‘My Son Hunter’ on Opening Day

The release of My Son Hunter kicked off with a bang on Wednesday as 10/10 ratings rolled in on the film’s IMDB page.

Hundreds of IMDB users, in the hours after its worldwide release, rated the film 10/10.

The ratings come after the My Son Hunter site temporarily experienced a pause due to a surge in traffic.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” said Elizabeth Moore, Breitbart V.P. of comms. “Our customer service team thankfully was able to restore service promptly to keep up with the avalanche of movie purchases.”

Leading up to the film’s release, various outlets, from The Epoch Times to Hot Air, hailed My Son Hunter for its meticulous exploration of the Biden family’s corrupt dealings based on the findings within Hunter Biden’s aptly named “laptop from hell.”

“Had this movie been presented as a straight-out drama with a chronological narrative, it simply wouldn’t have worked,” wrote the Epoch Times. “The sheer jaw-dropping, truth-is-stranger-than-fiction nature of the depicted events is so brazen, so self-aggrandizing, so outrageous, and so self-parodying, it all but begs for a satirical treatment.”

Hot Air said the film has traces of Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s Clinton Cash graphic novel, which chronicled the Clinton family exploits.

“It’s a kind of cross between the sensibilities of Sin City and Inglorious Basterds, only with a very clear political didactic,” said Hot Air.

“It’s a cinematic version of a graphic novel covering Biden Inc’s greatest alleged corruption hits. It reminds me in that way of Peter Schweizer’s graphic-novel version of his exposé of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Clinton Cash — a way to use an irreverent and hyperbolic art form to make a political point.”

Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow said the film’s most striking quality is the “meticulous attention paid by director Davi and writer Brian Godawa to the historical details of Hunter and Joe Biden’s lives.”

