Benny Johnson: ‘My Son Hunter’ a ‘Gorgeous, Cinematic Movie’ Helping Create a ‘Parallel Economy’ for ‘Non-Woke Agenda’

Benny Johnson described the film My Son Hunter as a “gorgeous, cinematic” movie helping create a “parallel economy” of “non-woke” cultural content in a Thursday interview with actor Robert Davi, the film’s director, on The Benny Show.

“You’re starting to see a parallel economy being built with conservatives being able to produce gorgeous, cinematic movies, like you’ve produced here, a nod to Top Gun … and sort of a non-woke agenda,” Johnson said.

He continued, “The Daily Wire is going to be creating kids’ content, Rumble, and so on and so forth. Is it too little, too late, or can conservatives — through our own ability to create culture and media — can we right this ship?”

Watch below:

Davi called for “cultural warriors” to support conservative art to facilitate awareness of and organization against what he said is a modern-day American “politburo.”

“We need people that are going to challenge the establishment, [to declare] that they work for us,” he held.

“It’s uncanny,” Johnson said in his praise of My Son Hunter. “It looks and feels like a blockbuster Hollywood movie, and now it’s getting the ratings of blockbuster film.” He added, “It’s probably break streaming records.”

Johnson concluded, “The creation of culture is how you save a society.”

#MySonHunter is out! The story that the media doesn’t want you to see, available on streaming now! https://t.co/R2OKYZD4VG is the place to go. pic.twitter.com/4AT1736Eup — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 7, 2022

My Son Hunter marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. My Son Hunter stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society and directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard). The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com. The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch below: