At a performance last week in London, comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock took turns taking shots at Will Smith as the pair both spoke of the onstage assaults they suffered this year.

Rock kicked the evening off with a poke at Will Smith in light of his widely panned apology video that Rock sardonically called a “hostage video.”

Rock joked that Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap really did sting.

“Yes, that shit hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather,” he joked.

But when it came to Will Smith’s apology, Rock quipped, “fuck your hostage video.”

Then, calling him “Suge Smith,” Rock compared Smith to former Death Row Records music executive Suge Knight who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 28 years in jail.

But Rock wrapped up his bit on Smith by noting he was no victim and was back at work the next day after the Bad Boys star mounted the stage and attacked Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Dave Chappelle hit the stage after Rock finished his set, and he spoke of the attack he suffered in May when a man rushed the stage and floored him at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Chappelle noted that the attack was “some scary shit,” but added that Rock upstaged him on that topic by talking about the fateful meeting with Smith on Oscar night.

The Closer star closed his set with another jab at Smith saying that the actor “did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years.”

“I just hope he doesn’t put that mask back on,” Chappelle joked.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston