Nolte: Watch Biden Supporter Cardi B Whine About Inflation, Housing Shortages

Watch rapper Cardi B, one of Joe Biden’s top supporters, whine over inflation and housing shortages.

This is glorious, and it’s Cardi B, so *** LANGUAGE WARNING ***

No seriously…I want to know how people are surviving… https://t.co/sodp7YdJTY — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 10, 2022

Watching a Joe Biden supporter whine about inflation and a housing shortage is like watching water complain about wet or the sky complain about blue or Rob Reiner complain about all the bad movies being made these days.

“There’s no motherfucking inventory when it comes to homes,” cried Cardi B. “Nobody’s gonna try to sell their fucking homes.”

Well, gee, princess, what do you think happens to housing costs and availability when the guy you sold your artistic soul for imports millions — and I do mean millions — of illegal aliens? Pop quiz, sweetie: Do you think that increases or decreases housing availability?

Joe Claims "We're on the Right Track" w/ Inflation Despite Rising Costs of Groceries, Rent, Medical Care… pic.twitter.com/YsWksSbd23 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 14, 2022

Here’s another reality check for you… these illegals are not being housed in Georgetown or Beverly Hills, or Marth’s Vineyard. It’s not the rich facing housing shortages. Instead, illegals are shipped to middle and working-class neighborhoods.

Here’s my favorite part where this rocket scientist whines about getting exactly what she voted for: “I was looking at some areas. The way that the prices soar up…like how are people surviving? I want to know. My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s just like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”

Maybe people who don’t have a you have a saner government that doesn’t deliberately create housing shortages and inflation?

It gets even better…

“All these promises are being made, but living is unbearable,”

How stupid is this woman?

“Promises?”

“PROMISES?!?”

The guy you support, the political party you support, PROMISED to open the border, PROMISED to save Mother Earth by decreasing housing, PROMISED to end fossil fuels which exploded the cost of everything, PROMISED to spend trillions which always-always-always creates inflation.

Cardi B vouches for Biden, promotes Biden, rubs her imprimatur all over Biden, and then, from her Ivory Tower, pretends that she’s down the with the struggle; that she’s raising the alarm after she aided and abetted an arsonist who’s done exactly what he promised he would do.

