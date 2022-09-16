‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Received $3.5 Million from Moscow for Unknown Reason

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from Moscow for an unknown reason.

Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer in 2014 from Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russia and the widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow, according to a 2020 report by Senate Republicans.

The report described her involvement with Biden as “a financial relationship,” but did not provide any explanation of the payment to the Biden scion’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners. No explanations for the payment, or any services rendered, have ever been disclosed.

“Baturina became Russia’s only female billionaire when her plastics company, Inteko, received a series of Moscow municipal contracts while her husband was mayor,” the GOP report said of the businesswoman.

“Kremlin connected oligarchs are not in the habit of writing multimillion dollar checks with no strings attached. So, what did she get for her money?,” Peter Schweizer, author of the bestselling book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, told Breitbart News.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor, and The Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Dead Pool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The film is available RIGHT NOW for Streaming and Downloading at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer: