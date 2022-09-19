‘My Son Hunter’ True Fact: Hunter Biden Illegally Obtained Firearm by Lying on Forms About Drug Use

My Son Hunter, the new movie from Breitbart News, is a fact-based dramatization of the life of debauchery and corruption lived by the first son Hunter Biden. Although the movie takes certain artistic liberties, many scenes portray true accounts of the Biden scion’s life; this “True Fact” series will detail those accuracies.

True Fact: Hunter Biden illegally obtained a firearm by lying on ATF forms about his drug use.

Hunter Biden purchased a gun in 2018 — which eventually ended up being thrown in a trash can across the street from a school — after lying on the forms to acquire it, according to reporting by Politico. Lying on the ATF form is a felony.

The Politico report details a “bizarre” 2018 episode, when Hunter’s gun went missing after his sister-in-law-turned-paramour Hallie took the gun and threw it in a trash can. When Delaware police began investigating, Secret Service “inserted” themselves into the investigation by approaching the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun, asking to take the paperwork from the sale.

Politico continued:

The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws.

Politico obtained a copy of the Firearms Transaction Record and a receipt for the gun in question, dated Oct. 12, 2018. It asked, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Hunter answered “no” despite his long and widely known history of rampant drug abuse.

The Biden Family's arrogance and corruption are astounding. Joe Biden issued several new executive orders on gun control while his son, Hunter Biden, is accused of lying on his gun background check. https://t.co/2HDrArsSZa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 8, 2021

Hunter had another gun-related incident in 2018 — which was reported on years later — after video emerged of him standing in a hotel room, naked, with a hooker, casually waving around a handgun and pointing it at the camera.

