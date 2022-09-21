Report: ‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Has Delusions He’s ‘The Messiah,’ Lectures People About His ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

The Flash star Ezra Miller has delusions that he is “the Messiah,” and wants to “lead an Indigenous revolution,” said the mother of a woman whom the actor was accused of emotionally abusing and grooming since she was 12 years old.

A source close to Miller told Vanity Fair that a 55-year-old North Dakota medicine man named Jasper Young Bear, whom Miller hired to be his spiritual adviser, told the actor “that he wasn’t a part of the movement, he was the movement — he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him.”

The Vanity Fair exposé contains more than a dozen interviews with people who know or knew Miller. One source even told the magazine that the actor, who publicly lectures people about his pronouns being “they/them,” does not insist on being referred to as they/them in private.

“He’d talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how [he] is the Messiah and what his work is here,” the source said of Miller, adding that the Justice League star claims his “spiritual practice is to be among the people — which means party.”

“So, when in Iceland, he was out nonstop. His favorite were raves, where he’d go on benders for two or three days at a time,” the source said, noting that Miller gravitates toward young people, because they are more impressionable.

“Every interaction with Ezra is an altercation.” Ezra Miller’s arrest this year was just one turn in a troubling downward spiral. Now, sources close to the actor share disturbing accounts from Iceland to Hawaii: https://t.co/wxUkNcfuy0 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 21, 2022

Jumping Eagle, the mother of Tokata Iron Eyes — whom Miller has been accused of grooming since she was 12 years old — echoed those sentiments, telling Vanity Fair that the actor claims he is “some kind of messiah,” and is “going to lead an Indigenous revolution.”

While Miller himself does not have Native American ancestry, the actor also claims he is “Jesus,” and that Tokata Iron Eyes is “an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse,” another source told the magazine.

“He professes that he walks through this world with an Indigenous humility and spiritual awareness,” another Indigenous source told Vanity Fair. “But, point of fact, he doesn’t at all. Because he doesn’t care.”

Multiple sources added that Miller has verbally and emotionally abused the people around him, and that the actor alternately refers to himself as both Jesus and the devil.

Tokata Iron Eyes is not the only person Miller has been accused of grooming.

In a separate situation, the actor was accused of housing three young children and their mother at his farm in Stamford, Vermont, causing the father and others with knowledge of the situation to worry.

Others have described Miller’s Vermont farm as an unsafe environment, and claimed that there have been unattended firearms around the home, frequent and heavy marijuana usage in front of the children, as well as an incident in which a one-year-old child had picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

Miller was also arrested twice this year in Hawaii — the first time in March, after officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron, and the second time in April, for an alleged assault.

In 2020, Miller was seen was seen in a bizarre video that appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Watch Below:

In July, a new allegation emerged against Miller from a former friend, Nadia, who claims he harassed her in Germany earlier this year. Earlier this year, the actor was “set off” after Nadia asked him to stop smoking inside her apartment, the former friend said.

“I asked [Miller] to leave about 20 times, maybe more,” Nadia said, adding that the actor called her a “transphobic piece of shit” and a “Nazi.”

“It became so, so stressful for me,” she said. “[Miller] was going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

In August, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont after police were notified of a burglary complaint from a residence in Stamford on May 1, and discovered that several bottles of alcohol were taken from the house while the homeowners were not present.

After reviewing witness statements and surveillance videos, police found probable cause to charge Miller. The actor has since been issued a citation and ordered to appear in court on September 26 for arraignment.

Nevertheless, The Flash is still set for a June 2023 release.

