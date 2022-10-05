Watch: ‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Kamala Harris’ Word Salad Speeches with Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘Veep’ Montage

The Daily Show mocked Vice President Kamala Harris with a video comparing her to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s character, hilariously incompetent fictional female vice president, in HBO’s Veep.

The video features a montage of clips in which Harris is seen and heard issuing her infamous word salads, with every other scene showcasing a fictional vice president making similar statements.

“When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community,” Harris is heard saying in one clip, followed by a clip of Dreyfus’s character, Selina Meyer, saying, “Well, we are the United States of America because we are united, and we are states.”

Watch Below:

“Talking about the significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time,” Harris says in another clip.

The next clip shows the fictional vice president character uttering a similar statement: “Whatever we have in store cannot be known. The past was once the future. The future is, I should say, unknown.”

“We got to talk this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are, because you have been forced to have to take it seriously,” Harris says in the next clip, followed by Dreyfus’s Veep character saying, “Obesity is a serious disease, and it needs to be taken seriously.”

“You need to get to go, and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work, and get home,” Harris says in the next clip.

Amusingly, the fictional vice president then states, “I hope that clarifies the issue, and this can be the last word on those words,” followed by a clip of Harris saying, “Certain issues are just settled — I do believe that we are living, sadly, in real unsettled times.”

Many on social media reacted by sharing their surprise over seeing a show affiliated with Comedy Central — a network known for being liberal — poking fun of a Democrat politician.

It's bad when even The Daily Show identifies just how stupid Kamala is, https://t.co/5nCMKdzQTM — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 3, 2022

A bad sign: Our Vice President is such a cartoon character that COMEDY CENTRAL is mocking her. https://t.co/nIhMhLeqlg — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 3, 2022

So which comedy Central writer is going to get fired and canceled over this? https://t.co/io1ZnZL3Aw — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) October 3, 2022

Wow The Daily Show did something funny — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) October 4, 2022

