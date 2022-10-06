Partner Org to Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote’ Releases Vulgar ‘No Voting, No Vucking’ Rap Song

A millennial and black-focused dating app that is partnering with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative has released a raunchy rap video titled “No Voting, No Vucking,” with the goal of motivating horny young people to register to vote — and, it seems, to vote Democrat — for the midterm elections.

The dating app known as BLK has teamed up with rappers Trina and Saucy Santana to release the new single titled “No Voting, No Vucking,” which features sexually suggestive double entendres like “stuff my ballot box,” “put the ‘bi’ in ‘bipartisan,'” and “wanna hit this booty, gotta do your civic duty.”

Watch below (Warning: Graphic lyrics):

The music video concludes with a link to Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote site, with a form that to help visitors register to vote.

When We All Vote is making a big push to drive youth voter registration and participation ahead of November’s midterm elections. Although the group bills itself as “non-partisan,” its leaders are closely affiliated with the Obamas, with a slew of leftist Hollywood celebrities serving as co-chairs.

The group’s celebrity leaders include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, and mega-TV producer Shonda Rhimes. Sports stars Megan Rapinoe, Chris Paul, and Steph Curry are also part of the organization.

The organization has also advocated for vote by mail and pushed Democrat legislation that would federalize elections and roll back voter identification requirements.

As Breitbart News reported, When We All Vote tried earlier this year to stoke fear of racially motivated voter suppression in a promotion targeting HBCU’s — historically black colleges and universities.

The group recently held a voter turnout summit in Los Angeles in June, but the even was poorly attended.

