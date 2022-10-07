‘Egomaniacal Narcissist’: Kanye West Haters Lash Out After His Tucker Carlson Interview

Haters of rap titan and fashion mogul Kanye West lashed out on social media after his interview on Tucker Carlson in which he restated his pro-life position and support for former President Donald Trump.

Wearing the photograph of a baby’s ultrasound, Kanye expressed his support for the pro-life cause while highlighting the overwhelming number of black babies aborted in the United States.

“I don’t care about people’s responses, I care about the fact that there’s more black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. That 50 percent of black death in America is abortion. So I really don’t care about people’s responses, I perform for an audience of one, and that’s God,” he said.

Kanye also scolded the establishment media for pushing what he called a “Godless agenda” and for pushing obesity on the American public.

Predictably, the rapper’s biggest haters denounced him as a deranged narcissist and had little to say about the substance of his arguments.

“Kanye is now repeating the right wing lie that in NYC there are more Black babies aborted than born. This is not even close to true,” tweeted former MSNBC host Touré without providing any follow-up posts for evidence.

Kanye is now repeating the right wing lie that in NYC there are more Black babies aborted than born. This is not even close to true. — Touré (@Toure) October 7, 2022

Kanye West Underscored His Anti-Abortion Stance With A Bizarre Ultrasound Necklace On ‘Tucker Carlson’ [Video] https://t.co/v7Kb4KJSdV — B. Scott (@lovebscott) October 7, 2022

Kanye was spouting the Candace talking points on Tucker Carlson. #Lizzo. They dont understand…the Black Community has no problem with “overweight” people in our camp. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) October 7, 2022

Kanye knows his self-hating black fans will continue to support him. He knows the Kim K/Yeezy buying white fans will support him as well. He’s going after an untapped conservative demo by leveraging Jesus and knowing religion serves as a panacea for their racial guilt. — Rafael V. DeLeón (@RafaelVDeLeon) October 7, 2022

Breitbart entertainment editor Jerome Hudson noted in his first book, 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, that, according to a New York City Department of Health and Mental Hydiene study, from 2012 to 2016 more black pregnancies ended in abortion than live birth.

Kanye West’s pro-life stance has been known and public for years. In 2020, for instance, he told podcaster Joe Rogan that abortion has been used as a means to “kill the black race” and for population control.

“Let me talk about Planned Parenthood. There’s the last figure I saw is there were 210,000 deaths that’s due to COVID in America. And everywhere you go, you see someone with a mask on … With abortion culture, there are 1,000 black children aborted a day,” he said.