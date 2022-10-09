Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt to Daughter’s Basketball Game

Kanye West has once again been seen wearing his “White Lives Matter” shirt, this time to his nine-year-old daughter North’s basketball game Friday night.

The long-sleeve top was on display as the Grammy-winning recording artist and billionaire fashion mogul saw North play in Thousand Oaks with other kids — plus other parents on hand to watch, TMZ reports.

Ex-wife Kim Kardashian was also on hand but the two studiously ignored each other, the report outlines, going on to suggest she completely avoided him outside of this seating arrangement.

As Breitbart News reported, West has been making a feature of the controversial piece of apparel.

It first made an appearance at his YZY season 9 presentation in Paris, France.

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens was also seen at that event, wearing a t-shirt carrying the same message.

Then on Friday he claimed his upcoming concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has been canceled, and that he is wondering “if it has something to do with my White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

“MY SOFI STADIUM SHOW ON NOVEMBER 4TH JUST GOT CANCELED I WONDER IF IT HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH MY WHITE LIVES MATTER TEE WHAT YA’LL THINK,” West wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a purported screenshot of someone informing him via text that his event was canceled.