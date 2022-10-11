Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Accused of Racism over Mexico Week Episode

David Ng

Sombreros, ponchos, and bad “taco” puns were the ingredients for yet another woke backlash for Netflix, as viewers of The Great British Baking Show took to social media to throw accusations about cultural appropriation and racism in the show’s recent “Mexico Week” episode.

Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show — which is known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K. — began the episode with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas donning sombreros and ponchos, and even telling a corny Mexican joke, to signal the week’s cultural theme.

It apparently went downhill from there: Contestants mispronounced basic words like “tortilla” and “guacamole”; Matt Lucas danced around with a pair of maracas; and someone used a vegetable peeler to prepare an avocado. For the technical challenge, contestants were asked to make tacos, which some viewers accurately noted is not even a baking dish.

Food writer Bill Esparza, author of L.A. Mexicano, called the episode racist. “Nobody gave a fuck about Mexican culture, putting that show together. The poncho and the sombrero, talking about a Mexican standoff — it was a racist show,” he told Variety.

“The real problem here is the lack of respect for the people. They have no business doing cultural weeks of any kind.”

Other viewers also called the episode racist.

