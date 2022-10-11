Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Accused of Racism over Mexico Week Episode

Sombreros, ponchos, and bad “taco” puns were the ingredients for yet another woke backlash for Netflix, as viewers of The Great British Baking Show took to social media to throw accusations about cultural appropriation and racism in the show’s recent “Mexico Week” episode.

Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show — which is known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K. — began the episode with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas donning sombreros and ponchos, and even telling a corny Mexican joke, to signal the week’s cultural theme.

The juan and only Matt & Noel welcome you to Mexico Week! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/A4aX43H5rd — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 4, 2022

It apparently went downhill from there: Contestants mispronounced basic words like “tortilla” and “guacamole”; Matt Lucas danced around with a pair of maracas; and someone used a vegetable peeler to prepare an avocado. For the technical challenge, contestants were asked to make tacos, which some viewers accurately noted is not even a baking dish.

Mexican week, abridged edition pic.twitter.com/0j6b0lKVR6 — Scare-ald and Maude (@andyheriaud) October 5, 2022

Food writer Bill Esparza, author of L.A. Mexicano, called the episode racist. “Nobody gave a fuck about Mexican culture, putting that show together. The poncho and the sombrero, talking about a Mexican standoff — it was a racist show,” he told Variety.

“The real problem here is the lack of respect for the people. They have no business doing cultural weeks of any kind.”

Other viewers also called the episode racist.

There is a horribly racist comment every 2.7 seconds in the “Mexican Week” episode of #GBBO They’re crapping all over a country of 129 million people and smirking. — Stephen Black (@stephenablack) October 8, 2022

The only way this week’s #GBBO could be more British-ly racist was if they tried to blame the whole thing on Meghan Markle. — Author Daisy Blaine (@_DaisyBlaine) October 8, 2022

If we have to explain one more time why this s*** is racist…GTFO w #GBBO Viva México cabrones. https://t.co/jxlkJWuDcX — Susie Haslett (@sueqhaslett) October 5, 2022

