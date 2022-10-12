Disney Star Oscar Isaac: ‘I was Doing Drag at a Very Early Age’

Disney’s Star Wars star Oscar Isaac says he wants to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and disclosed that he “was doing drag at a very early age,” and already has a drag name ready to use.
During a Q&A at New York Comic Con, a fan — a drag queen dressed in Maleficent drag — asked the Moon Knight star if he would ever consider being a contestant on Drag Race, according to a report by Decider.
“I don’t know another actor with as much charisma, uniqueness, or talent. I know you’re a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Would you ever grace the stage of Drag Race as a judge or maybe a contestant?” the fan asked.
Isaac replied, stating, “Yes, and yes.”
The actor even went on to disclose that he actually has a drag name from his past that he is ready to use on the show.
“I was doing drag at a very early age and my sister named me Raisin,” Isaac said. “So I fee like I have to stick with Raisin. Raisin was — is my name. It’s one of my names.”
Earlier this year, the Dune star was spotted in a gay bar in Brooklyn to watch the Season 14 finale of Drag Race.
Oscar Isaac attended a viewing party for the season finale of Rupaul’s Drag Race at a gay bar in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/4e9sl16fhx
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2022
Isaac has also attacked Florida’s anti-grooming legislation — the Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.
“I guess my comment would be: gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!” the actor proclaimed, further promulgating disinformation spread by left-wing activists, who falsely claim the legislation bans people from saying the word “gay.”
