Disney Star Oscar Isaac: ‘I was Doing Drag at a Very Early Age’

Disney’s Star Wars star Oscar Isaac says he wants to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and disclosed that he “was doing drag at a very early age,” and already has a drag name ready to use.

During a Q&A at New York Comic Con, a fan — a drag queen dressed in Maleficent drag — asked the Moon Knight star if he would ever consider being a contestant on Drag Race, according to a report by Decider.

“I don’t know another actor with as much charisma, uniqueness, or talent. I know you’re a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Would you ever grace the stage of Drag Race as a judge or maybe a contestant?” the fan asked.

Isaac replied, stating, “Yes, and yes.”

The actor even went on to disclose that he actually has a drag name from his past that he is ready to use on the show.

“I was doing drag at a very early age and my sister named me Raisin,” Isaac said. “So I fee like I have to stick with Raisin. Raisin was — is my name. It’s one of my names.”

Earlier this year, the Dune star was spotted in a gay bar in Brooklyn to watch the Season 14 finale of Drag Race.

Isaac has also attacked Florida’s anti-grooming legislation — the Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

“I guess my comment would be: gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!” the actor proclaimed, further promulgating disinformation spread by left-wing activists, who falsely claim the legislation bans people from saying the word “gay.”

