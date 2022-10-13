Warner Bros. Discovery Caves to Woke Hollywood Mob, Reverses Decision to Close Diversity Workshop

David Ng

Following an outcry from Hollywood’s woke diversity mob, Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly reversed its decision to shut down an internal division devoted to fostering minority TV writing and directing talent.

Instead of axing the division, executives will move it under the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion unit, where it will be led by two corporate DEI officers, according to a Deadline report.

As Breitbart News reported, the Warner Bros. Television Workshop was the latest casualty in the media giant’s ongoing round of cost cutting. CEO David Zaslav has promised to find  $3 billion in cost savings from the merged corporation.

The workshop sought out and nurtured diverse talent among TV writers and directors who then moved on to create or work on new  TV series. Among the shows that reportedly benefited from workshop talent was the woke HBO flop Lovecraft Country, which was canceled last year after just one season. 

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on the entire workshop, which has been in existence for four decades, as well as a department called Stage 13, which created short form shows.

But the move provoked negative industry reaction, including a statement of condemnation from the Directors Guild of America. “The DGA will not stand idly by while WB/Discovery seeks to roll back decades of advancement for women and directors of color,” the organization said in a statement.

Woke social media reaction also attacked the new corporate leaders.

Now, the workshop will reportedly be led by Warner Bros. Discovery DEI Vice President Grace Moss and overseen by the company’s U.S. DEI lead Karen Horne.

