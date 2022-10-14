Skirt-Wearing Brad Pitt Finds Clint Eastwood-Style Masculinity ‘Exhausting’

Brad Pitt, who recently wore a skirt to a red-carpet premiere of his movie Bullet Train, has spoken out against a certain kind of traditional masculinity, saying he finds the Clint Eastwood-style of tough manliness to be “exhausting.”

Speaking to the Financial Times, Brad Pitt explained the type of men he grew up around.

“It’s just exhausting to be anything but who you are. You have to understand, at least where I grew up, we’re more the Clint Eastwood character: you hold everything within, you’re capable, you can deal with anything, you don’t show weakness,” he told the newspaper. (The actor was born in Oklahoma and was raised in Missouri).

“I see that in my dad and the older generations of actors, and, man, it’s exhausting.”

Pitt said he now finds himself gravitating toward a different kinds of people.

“As I get older, I find such a comfort in friendships where you can be [completely yourself], and I want that to extend in the outer world,” he said. “What people make of it: I’m fine. I feel safe here because there’s a focus on our struggles as human beings, because it’s fraught with peril. And joy as well.”

Pitt was speaking to the FT about a collective art exhibition in Finland he has put together with two close friends — visual artist Thomas Houseago and the Bad Seed’s Nick Cave. The show, titled “WE,” is taking place at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, which is Finland’s second largest city.

Pitt’s contribution to the exhibition is a series of sculptures, including one series titled “Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound to the House,” which consists of house-shaped silicone structures that have been shot multiple times.

“It’s all about self-reflection,” the actor told the FT. “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own shit: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I mis-stepped. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt.”

As Breitbart News reported, Angelina Jolie recently alleged in a countersuit against Pitt that the Hollywood star was physically abusive to her and two of their children during a private jet flight six years ago. Among her accusations is that Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face, and grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her during an argument on the flight.

