Meghan Markle: I was Treated Like a ‘Bimbo,’ ‘Objectified’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Pro-abortion “D-list celebrity” Meghan Markle says she was treated like a “bimbo” and “objectified” while performing as a “briefcase girl” on the gameshow Deal or No Deal.

“Back in 2006, I had a short stint as a briefcase girl on the U.S. version of the gameshow,” Markle explained during Tuesday’s episode of her Archetypes podcast, in which she and Paris Hilton talked about the “bimbo” stereotype.

“My experience on this show, which included holding said briefcase onstage, alongside 25 other women doing the same, it was, for me, fascinating,” Markle added. “I had studied acting in college — and like a lot of the other women standing onstage with me, acting is what I was pursuing.”

Amusingly, the Duchess of Sussex went on to say that she was “valued specifically for my brain” while working as an intern at a U.S. embassy and riding in a motorcade with the secretary of treasury.

“There were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal, and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time, and being valued, specifically for my brain,” she said.

But on Deal or No Deal, “I was being valued for something quite the opposite,” Markle added.

“There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like,” the Duchess said. “It was solely about beauty, and not necessarily about brains.”

Markle went on to say that she would “never forget” how one Deal or No Deal female showrunner, who couldn’t pronounce her last name, would repeatedly shout at her to “suck it in.”

“I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart,” Markle complained. “I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance,” she continued. “And that’s how it felt for me at the time: being reduced to this specific archetype.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Markle interviewed Paris Hilton, who “built an entire brand out of being the dumb blond,” she said.

The Duchess added that she was “the most nervous” for this interview, because she had previously judged Hilton for being a “zeitgeist” of “sexy and hot and cool,” while Markle claimed to be just a “nerd.”

“My entire sense of self-confidence was wrapped up in being the smart one and not the pretty one,” Markle claimed, adding that because of this, she projected “all of my judgment and envy” onto Hilton.

Markle said it was “so hard” for her to come up with interview questions for Hilton, given that the Simple Life star’s identity “was about not leaning into being smart.”

Feeling like a “bimbo” while holding a briefcase on Deal or No Deal and wishing to instead feel like she is being valued for her brains — like the time she had internship — is not the only thing Markle complains about on her Archetypes podcast.

In August, Markle claimed that people only started treating her “like a black woman” after she started dating Prince Harry. The Duchess has also attacked decades-old films over “Asian stereotypes,” claiming that Mike Myers’ Austin Powers and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill created “caricatures” of Asian women and made them appear “over-sexualized or aggressive.”

