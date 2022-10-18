Rapper-Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years to Life for Raping and Assaulting Multiple Women, Including Three Teenage Girls

A Los Angeles judge has sentenced rapper-actor Kaalan Walker to 50 years to life in jail following his conviction of raping and assaulting multiple women, including three teenagers, according to reports.

The 27-year-old rapper and actor was found guilty in April of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication.

Another Hollywood Pedophile luring underage teen girls to Hollywood careers & then raping them. "SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women AND UNDERAGE TEENS #AnOpenSecrethttps://t.co/URJVjEDKiN — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) October 18, 2022

Walker, who was arrested in 2018 and released on $1 million bail, was accused of targeting aspiring models on social media, often convincing them he could help their careers by connecting them to the right people. Once alone, he sexually assaulted them, his victims alleged to police.

“When they said, ‘Stop,’ he didn’t care,’ ” Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said in her opening statement during the trial, according to reports.

Walker went by the name “KR” in his rap career. He also accumulated a few acting credits, including the 2018 movie remake SuperFly and the BET series In Contempt.

Following the April conviction, Walker’s attorney reiterated his client’s innocence and stated his attention to appeal.

Walker “did not receive a fair trial as many important issues were excluded by the Court,” his attorney reportedly said in a statement at the time.

Democrat-controlled Los Angeles is the midst of a violent crime wave that has put residents on edge. Murders have soared 35 percent in two years as Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have bred widespread lawlessness.

As Breitbart News reported, L.A. mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) recently said that she no longer feels safe in her own city.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com