National Review Film Critic Armond White Praises ‘My Son Hunter’ as ‘Work of Art’

Iconoclastic film critic Armond White has delivered an unqualified rave for My Son Hunter, praising director Robert Davi and producer Phelim McAleer for turning “a political argument into a work of art.” In his review published Wednesday in the National Review, White argued that the movie shows more ethical integrity than the entirety of the mainstream news media when it sought to bury the Hunter Biden laptop scandal ahead of the 2020 presidential election. He also praised actor Laurence Fox’s “uncanny” performance, adding that the movie gives a ” human scale to the inconceivable corruption we witness but that politicians and media tell us to ignore.”

How do you turn a political argument into a work of art? My Son Hunter is the answer. Political filmmaker Phelim McAleer takes up the subject that corporate journalists have snuffed out these past few years — the Biden family corruption exposed by its reckless scion Hunter. But McAleer avoids the accusation and recrimination now customary in the media. Hunter Biden’s criminal misbehavior captured on his own two laptops is already self-inflicted character assassination performed with such compulsion that McAleer need only represent it conscientiously. The FBI’s safeguarding of the debauched and felonious Biden evidence — and Big Tech’s effort, with the media, to discredit it all as “Russian disinformation” — is an unprecedented breach of public trust and a denial of liberty. So McAleer’s film serves a muckraking, restorative function. (Produced by Breitbart, it’s been predictably slammed or ignored by the corporate press.) … Make no mistake, McAleer is polemical, but My Son Hunter doesn’t condemn Hunter Biden so much as understand him and the nature of his offense — thus demonstrating the ultimate form of journalistic scruples.

Read the full article here.

My Son Hunter, which marks Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution, was brought to the screen by producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnell movie, FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers).

McAleer and McElhinney’s Unreported Story Society crowdfunded the film’s $2.3 million budget from 30,000 donors, a fact which McAleer said proves the public’s desire to see this story told.

The film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to Kill, Die Hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The Professor and the Madman) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, Deadpool, Heist) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) as Joe Biden.

My Son Hunter is available right now for purchase as a DVD or for purchase to download or stream online at MySonHunter.com.

The trailer below has been viewed almost 5 million times across social media.

Watch the trailer:

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com