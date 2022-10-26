Jon Stewart Admits Hunter Biden Being On Burisma Board ‘Is Corruption, Straight Up’

Comedian Jon Stewart admitted that Hunter Biden’s board position on the Ukranian gas company Burisma is “corruption, straight up.” His belated admission comes two years after the mainstream news media sought to bury the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in an effort to carry Joe Biden over the finish line during the 2020 presidential election.

In the latest episode of his Apple TV+ podcast “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” the comedian discussed politics with British journalist Gabriel Gatehouse, with the conversation turning toward Hunter Biden’s laptop and why so many people erroneously dismissed it as “Russian disinformation.”

Stewart said, “Let’s say it was real and people just thought, well, the one thing in it maybe is 10% to the big guy, which is circumstantial at best. But as far as like, look, Hunter Biden being on the board of –”

“Burisma,” Gatehouse interjected.

“To me that’s corruption, straight up off the bat,” Stewart said.

During the conversation, Stewart argued Hunter Biden’s business ties in Ukrainian ties represent a major ethical lapse the surpassesthe laptop.

“The idea that nepotism would allow much larger amounts of money to flow into the hands of people unqualified, to be in the positions that they’ve been accepted because you think those countries are trying to buy influence. Yeah. Welcome to the fucking world. And I think I think it’s a huge problem on its face. Forget about any secret laptop.”

Gabriel Gatehouse admitted that he initially brushed off the laptop story.

“Well, big mistake. It turned out the laptop was real,” he said, adding that while some major news outlets eventually authenticated the laptop, they have never fessed up to their role in burying the scandal.

“There’s was no kind of, oh my God, we really really fucked up there because we suppressed this story three weeks out from an election. It was just like, yeah but we looked at it and it’s just kind of, oof, business as usual.”

