Tom Petty’s Estate Partners with Mike Bloomberg Gun Control Group

Tom Petty’s estate is partnering with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety and claims the rock legend supported gun control.

Everytown announced the partnership with Petty’s estate on October 28, noting that gun control commercials featuring Petty’s music will be running in Colorado, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, as the midterm elections approach.

Everytown president John Feinblatt said:

For generations now, Tom Petty’s music has inspired Americans to listen to their hearts and do something good — and with the midterms less than two weeks away, there is no better cause than voting. We are truly honored to be expanding our partnership with the estate to use Tom Petty’s music to inspire voters to support gun sense champions at the polls this November.”

The Everytown ads are built around Petty’s song, “Something Good Coming.”



Petty’s family tweeted their support for “common sense gun laws,” noting their joy over partnering with Everytown:

Shannon Watts, the leader of Everytown’s partner group Moms Demand Action, noted that the gun controllers are “honored to partner with the Tom Petty Estate on an ad to mobilize voters ahead of the November 8 election. Our rights, our freedoms, and our safety are on the line. We can’t afford to sit on the sidelines.”

