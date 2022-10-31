Watch: Jason and Brittany Aldean Troll Woke Establishment Media and Big Tech in ‘Anchorman’ Spoof

Country music superstar Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, are trolling the biased establishment news media as well as Silicon Valley giants including Google in a spoof of the movie Anchorman that they posted to social media on Monday, just in time for Halloween.

In the video, Jason Aldean plays the Will Ferrell character Ron Burgundy from the 2004 movie while Brittany Aldean takes the Christina Applegate role of Veronica Corningstone.

The parody follows months of negative media coverage of the country music couple, particularly for their public opposition to transgender procedures for children. The Aldeans have also repeatedly mocked President Joe Biden and slammed vaccine mandates for students.

Watch below:

In the video, the couple spoofs the media hatefest aimed at them.

“In our most unbiased story of the evening, tonight we tell the tale of a wannabe country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean,” Brittany said. “Apparently, according to Brittany’s recent tweet, she hates all animals, based on the tweet that says, ‘I love dogs.'”

Later, they troll Silicon Valley by implying that Google is suppressing search results related to the couple.

“Now most of you may not know who Brittany and Jason Aldean are, but if you’d like to Google, you can find them potentially on page five or six,” Brittany says.

“I actually found them on page 13,” Jason replies, adding that the couple just needs to “zip it.”

Brittany signs off saying, “Stay woke, everyone.”

As Breitbart News reported, Brittany Aldean recently provoked the wrath of the mainstream media following a series of Instagram posts in which she condemned transgender surgery for minors.

“Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. In a separate post, she said she was glad her parents didn’t “change her gender” during her “tomboy phase.”

Jason Aldean was dropped by his public relations firm after the news media construed his wife’s comments as “transphobic.”

