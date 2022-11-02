Report: Woke CW Network Hit with Executive Layoffs as Parent Company Nextstar Cleans House

The woke CW network — which has injected anti-Trump and radical transgender ideology into its programming aimed at teens — has been hit with layoffs at the very top as its new parent company Nexstar moves to clean house at the struggling network.

On Tuesday, Nexstar laid off between 30 to 40 staffers at the CW, marking the first staffing overhaul in what is expected to be an extensive corporate makeover, Variety reported. Multiple executives were among those cut, including those in public relations, distribution, strategy, and affiliate relations.

Nexstar’s overhaul of the CW began with the ousting of longtime CW president Mark Pedowitz after Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery closed its sale of the network to Nexstar last month.

Less than a month after Nexstar Media closed a deal to take 75% ownership of The CW, the broadcast network has been hit with dozens of layoffs https://t.co/roatpeArLg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 1, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, CW executives admitted earlier this year that the network isn’t making money.

“It’s no secret that the CW is not profitable,” CFO Lee Ann Gliha recently said. The network remains one of the least-watched on TV, with teen-centric shows including Riverdale, Charmed, and All American, as well as shows based on DC comic book characters including Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash.

In recent years, CW executives have embraced left-wing politics and wokeism. Supergirl featured a transgender character in 2018, and made veiled references to the Trump administration during its third season.

Director Robert Rodriguez is developing a Zorro series for the network with a “Latinx” female lead.

