Goodwill Stores Reviewing Whether to Keep or Ban Kanye West’s Yeezy Products

Goodwill stores are reviewing whether to keep or ban rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West’s Yeezy products from their shops in the wake of his antisemitic comments, the organization confirmed to Breitbart News.

“Each of the 155 autonomous Goodwill locations that make up our entire organization puts high value on diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Goodwill told Breitbart News. “This means there is no tolerance for any kind of hate speech against anyone.”

“In face of the recent comments made by Kanye West, each Goodwill location is independently reviewing any Yeezy-branded merchandise they may possess and determining the most responsible course of action that aligns with the values we hold ourselves to as an entire organization, and that helps to further our mission,” Goodwill added.

According to a report by msn.com, Goodwill also sent a memo out to its stores saying it removes any brand that does not align with its mission and RISE [Respect, Integrity, Service and Excellence] values, and suggested that Yeezy products be scrapped from both physical and online stores.

Goodwill’s review of West’s Yeezy merchandise arrives just ahead of the holiday season, when many Americans are struggling, and suffering as a result of ongoing inflation under the Biden administration.

The thrift store is one of latest entities to be recently reviewing whether it wants to cut ties with West in the wake of the rapper posting antisemitic comments on social media, which included a warning that he intended to go to “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

German sportswear giant Adidas announced that it was ending its partnership with West, calling his recent antisemitic tirades “dangerous.” Two other behemoths of the fashion world — Vogue magazine and Balenciaga — have also stated they will no longer work with the rapper.

In addition to that, the Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has also officially cut ties with West.

Moreover, West was recently showed up uninvited with a film crew to the Skechers headquarters in Los Angeles in hopes to sell his Yeezy shoes and was immediately turned away by security.

Meanwhile, the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics basketball has announced that West’s private school, Donda Academy, has been barred and is no longer welcome in the group’s tournaments due to his recent spate of antisemitic comments.

Rams superstar Aaron Donald has also announced that he is leaving Donda Sports, citing West’s “recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism.”

