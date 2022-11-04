Diddy Helped Elon Musk Buy Twitter with $10 Million, Media Mogul ‘Wanted a Seat at the Table’

Grammy-winning, tequila and Media mogul Diddy helped Elon Musk buy Twitter by allocating $10 million toward the Tesla CEO’s $44 billion bid to take over the social media company, as the rapper reportedly wanted “a seat at the table.”

Musk was able to complete his purchase of Twitter with the help of loans from Wall Street banks and investors, one of whom was Diddy — whose real name is Sean John Combs — according to sources close to the rapper who spoke to TMZ.

The report added that Diddy invested $10 million into Musk’s takeover, because he believes in the billionaire’s vision for the company, and also wanted “a seat at the table.”

After officially taking over Twitter last week, Musk immediately fired the company’s top executives, and has reportedly ordered massive job cuts across the social media platform. Musk is also requesting that managers review employees of the social media company.

Among those executives included Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and the company’s head of “trust and safety” Vijaya Gadde, who was notorious for her fanatical left-wing censorship campaign, which included suspending former President Donald Trump’s account.

On Thursday, Musk’s Twitter notified workers that mass layoffs would be announced, and that employees being let go by the social media company will receive an email on their personal account, while workers that keep their jobs will receive an email on their work email.

The SpaceX founder is also considering becoming Twitter’s new CEO, with plans to reverse many of the lifetime bans for users that have been blacklisted from the site, including President Trump.

Meanwhile, rapper Kanye West’s account has been made visible on the platform after having been suspended last month. West has since began tweeting again.

As for boosting revenue on Twitter, Musk appears to have several ideas.

While the social media platform makes most of its money from advertising, the Tesla CEO has revealed that he is looking to charge users $8 per month for their blue check mark verifications.

Musk’s Twitter is also working on a paid video feature that will allow people to charge users to view their videos, with the company taking a cut of the proceeds.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.