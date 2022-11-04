Watch: NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ Mourns Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Reversal with Sappy Montage

NBC’s medical drama series New Amsterdam mourned the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in this week’s episode, using a maudlin montage set to an overwrought score to portray its characters’ devastation.

Tuesday’s episode, which the network timed to air just one week before the midterm elections, opened with a teary-eyed Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) looking forlornly at his young daughter as he reads about the high court’s decision then drops his smartphone in despair.

The dialogue-free montage depicts cast members in various states of panic, anguish, and shock before culminating at New Amsterdam Hospital where everyone gathers around a TV to watch the news because clearly there is nothing else to do in a major metropolitan hospital.

Watch below:

Tuesday's NBC medical drama "New Amsterdam" began with mass sadness among the characters. Did someone at the hospital die? Was there a mass shooting? Wife got it right: "Roe vs. Wade overturned?" Then she said: "Isn't half the country pro-life?" Not in Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/ZLxnTN1fWE — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 4, 2022

The sappy montage was followed by a storyline devoted almost entirely to abortion, with Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) revealing to Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) that she had an abortion when they were together.

“Deciding whether or not to have an abortion, that was clear. And I was able to do the right, responsible thing, and I was able to get it done safely and quickly,” she said, according to a TVInsider recap.

In one subplot, the show punishes its one pro-life character by giving her cervical cancer.

The episode concludes back with Dr. Max who explains to his daughter why he looks so sad. “A sad thing happened today. Not just to me, to everybody. And I guess it made daddy a little sad, a little mad, and a little frustrated,” he said.

Democrats and their mainstream media partners are using the overturning of Roe v. Wade to stoke voter passion in the midterms, hoping lingering anger among leftists will motivate them to turn out.

But as Breitbart News reported, abortion doesn’t rank at the top of concerns among voters this election season. Half of U.S. voters say the economy or inflation is their number one issue heading into the November 8 midterms, according to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll.

