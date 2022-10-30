Poll: Half of Voters Say Economy, Inflation Top Issue Going into Midterms

Half of U.S. voters say the economy or inflation is their number one issue heading into the November 8 midterm elections, according to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll.

The poll shows that 28 percent of registered voters say the economy is their single most important issue for determining their ballot, while 22 percent say inflation is.

Furthermore, 73 percent of Republican voters list the economy and inflation as their top issue going into the midterm elections — with 45 percent saying the economy and 28 percent saying inflation.

The poll also found that half of independent voters (50 percent) say either the economy or inflation is their number one issue going into November.

Among Democrats, only 28 percent say pocketbook issues are important to them — with 15 percent saying inflation and 13 percent saying the economy. More Democrat voters listed abortion as their top issue heading into the election at 29 percent, followed by gun violence at 16 percent.

The polling results are a good sign for Republican candidates as registered voters gave Republicans a double-digit advantage on who they think would do a better job of handling the economy, inflation crisis, and surging gas prices, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll from last week.

Inflation has become a major headache for Americans as prices have soared by 8.2 percent since last year, with grocery prices surging by 13 percent and gas prices climbing by 18.2 percent.

The survey also found that while voters slightly prefer the same political party controlling both the executive and legislative branches (30 percent) to having split control (21 percent), most do not have a preference either way (47 percent).

A recent Rasmussen poll found that Republicans had a seven-point advantage over Democrats on the generic congressional ballot (49 percent to 42 percent) and a whopping 18-point advantage among independents.

The ABC News/Ipsos Poll was conducted by Ipsos from October 28 to October 29, 2022, surveying a total of 621 U.S. registered voters. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 4.2 percent.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.