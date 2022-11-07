Transgender Activists Erupt over ‘Saturday Night Live’ Announcing Dave Chappelle as Host: ‘War Is Being Waged on Trans People’

NBC’s ratings-challenged Saturday Night Live has become the target of woke transgender activists after announcing Dave Chappelle will serve as host on November 12, with activists accusing the show and Chappelle of helping to fuel a “war” against transgender people.

Dave Chappelle will headline this Saturday’s episode, with musical guest Black Star, the network announced over the weekend. Almost immediately, transgender activists and their allies attacked the show and its producer, Lorne Michaels.

“A war is being waged on trans people (and trans KIDS) every single day, and he helps it grow,” tweeted one angered viewer.

“Having Dave Chappelle host SNL again is a slap in the face to trans people, including one of their own new cast members. What the hell Lorne?!” raged another.

“You have your first non-binary cast member ever and then you book an proud and open transphobe. What a disappointment,” tweeted another.

next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

Dave Chappelle has hosted SNL twice before without incident, even winning an Emmy Award in 2017. This time, NBC faces a potential publicity dilemma as transgender activists still angry over Chappelle’s Netflix stand-up special The Closer mount what looks like the beginnings of a pressure campaign to have him dis-invited.

The pressure campaign could pick up support from new SNL cast member Molly Kearney, who is the show’s first cast member to identify as gender “non-binary.”

But given the show’s weak ratings, NBC could be hoping that a controversial host will get more viewers to tune in.

Last year, Netflix stood up to the transgender mob, refusing demands to pull The Closer from its platform. So far, NBC hasn’t commented on the trans backlash to Chappelle.

THIS shit is why SNL giving Dave Chappelle a platform is dangerous, and why none of us – especially our allies, whose voices aren’t as drowned out as ours – should shut up about it. A war is being waged on trans people (and trans KIDS) every single day, and he helps it grow. https://t.co/Gh5zu8XYTJ — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) November 6, 2022

Having Dave Chappelle host SNL again is a slap in the face to trans people, including one of their own new cast members. What the hell Lorne?! — Kara🏳️‍⚧️ (@Runningactor) November 6, 2022

Ugh why is #SNL bringing back Dave Chappelle again? So he can make more transphobic jokes? — Alexis (@arosoff) November 6, 2022

I love SNL. I've been a fan all my life. But having Dave Chappelle on as host is not the move. You have your first non-binary cast member ever and then you book an proud and open transphobe. What a disappointment. — Sean Altly (@SeanAltly) November 6, 2022

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com