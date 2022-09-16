‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Its First Nonbinary Cast Member

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) has announced its first nonbinary cast member will be onboard for the upcoming 48th season.

Actor and comedian Molly Kearney was named Thursday as the new addition to the struggling show.

Kearney, who hails from Cleveland is no entertainment newcomer, appearing on Comedy Central’s Up Next showcase in 2019 and can be seen now in Prime Video’s A League of Their Own and Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks.

“Little meatbrick would freak OUT at this news!” Kearney wrote about the A League of Their Own role on Instagram back in August using the handle “meatbrickmolly.”

“Honored to be apart of @leagueonprime and grateful to have met some super talented people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Kearney (@meatbrickmolly)

The addition of Kearney comes after cast member Kenan Thompson publicly expressed concern the long-running late-night sketch comedy show is in danger of “going down in flames” once it hits its 50th anniversary season in 2025.

As Breitbart News reported, the Saturday staple show is currently in its 47th season but iconic showrunner-producer Lorne Michaels — who gave birth to the show decades ago — is hinting at retirement when SNL finishes its 50th season on the air.

The series struggled with ratings in its 46th season, as its debut episode premiered at 50 percent fewer viewers than its 2020 opener.

Who still watches 'SNL'? Apparently very few people. https://t.co/YAfG5zEUIU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 20, 2021

And the ratings continued to fall as the 2021 season progressed, lurching from one viewing numbers disaster to the next.

Kearney will be joined by three other new cast members when the next series kicks off.

The season premiere of Saturday Night Live will air on NBC Oct. 1.