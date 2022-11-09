Video: Biological Male Wins Miss America in New Hampshire Teen Beauty Pageant

Brían Nguyen, a biological male who identifies as female has won Miss Greater Derry 2023 in New Hampshire, making Nguyen the first transgender titleholder within the Miss America Organization.

“In the 100 year history of Miss America, I have officially become the FIRST transgender titleholder within the Miss America Organization,” Nguyen said in an Instagram post.

Watch Below:

“No words can describe the feeling of having the opportunity to serve my community and represent my community for the very first time at Miss New Hampshire,” Nguyen added. “I am so honored to be crowned your new Miss Greater Derry 2023, and I am thrilled to show you all what I have up my sleeves. This will be an amazing year.”

Along with the crown and title, Nguyen has also earned a scholarship.

The Miss Greater Derry Scholarship Program touts itself as an entity that has been “providing scholarship opportunities to young women in the greater Derry area since 1987,” according to its website.

The Miss Greater Derry pageant is also “part of the Miss New Hampshire and Miss America family,” the program adds.

Over the past few years, biological males have been increasingly dominating in areas traditionally held by women.

Last summer, Kataluna Enriquez, a biological male who identifies as a woman, won the title of Miss Nevada USA. Transgender models Valentina Sampaio and Leyna Bloom have both appeared in Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue.

Biological males are also destroying women in sports.

In March, the infamous transgender Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, crushing women’s records in swimming competitions, and took home the title at the NCAA Division I national championship.

In May, a biological male who had been a prize-winning surfer as a man dominated women’s surfing competitions in Australia after claiming to be transgender.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.