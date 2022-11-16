Actress Denise Richards, Husband Shot at During Road Rage Incident in Los Angeles

A crazed driver reportedly fired a gun at actress Denise Richards and her husband as they navigated through Los Angeles on Monday.

The road rage incident reportedly happened as the couple were driving to a studio in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, was driving as the had difficulty finding their location.

“The driver behind them was getting frustrated, yelling and trying to get past the couple. Despite allegedly letting the driver by, he shot at the couple’s truck, hitting the back end of the truck’s driver’s side,” reported Fox 11.

Richards eventually arrived at the studio and was reportedly “shaken up.” A person associated with the production called the police after seeing the bullet hole in the truck.

The notoriously liberal rich elite of Los Angeles began shifting their tune on the issue of violent crime this past year after several violent confrontations in wealthy neighborhoods like Beverly Hills. As Breitbart News reported, several celebrities have found themselves in near-violent or all-out violent altercations in recent months:

In February, a man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house with a loaded gun. The gunman went to the actress’ home, where he stood outside, screaming. Also in February, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D’s Los Angeles home was burglarized by an intruder who said he wanted to use the bathroom. Von D had also recently announced that she would be leaving California and moving to Indiana part-time due to the state’s “tyrannical government overreach.” That same month, rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg outside of an afterparty hosted by singer Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. In November, television host and actor Terrence Jenkins — better known as Terrence J — narrowly escaped an armed follow-home robbery attempt in which a gunman shot at him.

While billionaire Rick Caruso received several celebrity endorsements in his bid for Los Angeles mayor due to his tough-on-crime and anti-homeless stance, far-left Democrat Karen Bass currently leads him in the election.