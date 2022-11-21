John Mellencamp Sits, Eats Popcorn During National Anthem at Colts-Eagles Game

Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp was pictured sitting out the national anthem while munching popcorn ahead of the Indianapolis Colts-Philadelphia Eagles game Sunday.

The artist responsible for “Ain’t That America” was perched high in the Lucas Oil Stadium when one NFL fan snapped a picture and sent it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakich.

The singer was seen sitting and eating popcorn while others around him had their hands over their hearts listening to “The Star-Spangled Banner” as they rose to the occasion of honoring the country.

Political statements – real and perceived – are not to new to the singer who has added a “take a knee” segment to his concerts to celebrate protests against the United States.

The 1980s hitmaker featured the segment during his appearance in 2019 at New York City’s Beacon Theater as he wrapped up his tune, “Easy Target,” as Breitbart News reported.

The “Jack and Diane” singer also took a knee in 2018 during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after which he claimed the act was spontaneous.

“I’ve never planned anything in my life,” Mellencamp told Billboard magazine. “Taking a knee felt like nothing. At the time, it felt like part of the performance. After the fact, I hope it made some kind of difference.”

Previously he castigated Donald Trump supporters saying they were just “wrong” in their political judgement.

Mellencamp blamed then-President Trump and his administration for politicizing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decision to kneel.

“Taking the knee started purely and simply as a protest of racial and social injustice,” Mellencamp told the Associated Press at the time.

“Sadly, it was politicized by the current administration. The song is simple and the protest is pure.”