John Mellencamp Sits, Eats Popcorn During National Anthem at Colts-Eagles Game

Musician John Mellencamp, center, smiles while being introduced at a news conference during the Farm Aid festival in East Troy, Wisconsin, U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Since 1985, Farm Aid has raised $57 million to promote a strong and resilient family farm system of agriculture. Photographer: Laura McDermott/Bloomberg via …
Laura McDermott/Bloomberg via Getty
Simon Kent

Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp was pictured sitting out the national anthem while munching popcorn ahead of the Indianapolis Colts-Philadelphia Eagles game Sunday.

The artist responsible for “Ain’t That America” was perched high in the Lucas Oil Stadium when one NFL fan snapped a picture and sent it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakich.

The singer was seen sitting and eating popcorn while others around him had their hands over their hearts listening to “The Star-Spangled Banner” as they rose to the occasion of honoring the country.

Political statements – real and perceived – are not to new to the singer who has added a “take a knee” segment to his concerts to celebrate protests against the United States.

The 1980s hitmaker featured the segment during his appearance in 2019 at New York City’s Beacon Theater as he wrapped up his tune, “Easy Target,” as Breitbart News reported.

The “Jack and Diane” singer also took a knee in 2018 during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after which he claimed the act was spontaneous.

File/Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois stands with musician John Mellencamp during a rally at the Roberts Stadium, April 22, 2008 in Evansville Indiana. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“I’ve never planned anything in my life,” Mellencamp told Billboard magazine. “Taking a knee felt like nothing. At the time, it felt like part of the performance. After the fact, I hope it made some kind of difference.”

Previously he castigated Donald Trump supporters saying they were just “wrong” in their political judgement.

Mellencamp blamed then-President Trump and his administration for politicizing San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decision to kneel.

US musician John Mellencamp performs during the Farm Aid Music Festival at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park on September 24, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. musician John Mellencamp performs during the Farm Aid Music Festival at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park on September 24, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Taking the knee started purely and simply as a protest of racial and social injustice,” Mellencamp told the Associated Press at the time.

“Sadly, it was politicized by the current administration. The song is simple and the protest is pure.”

