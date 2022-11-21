‘Supernatural’ Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47 from Leukemia

Actress Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on the first and fourth seasons of the long-running series Supernatural, died last week at the age of 47.

Aycox reportedly died on November 16, roughly one year after she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

Though she had starring roles in Jeepers Creepers 2 as well as Perfect Stranger, fans will forever remember her for her turn as the possessed Meg Masters on CW’s Supernatural. Per Comicbook.com:

Aycox was born in Oklahoma in 1975 and landed her first television job in 1996 in an episode of the Weird Science TV show. In the 1990s, she also appeared in episodes of L.A. Heat, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Boy Meets World, Ally McBeal, and The X-Files. Her first film role was in Defying Gravity in 1997 and she was also seen in Crime + Punishment in Suburbia in 2000. Other TV appearances included Dark Angel, CSI, The Twilight Zone, Ed, Las Vegas, Criminal Minds, Law & Order, and more. Aycox also appeared in 12 episodes of Cold Case between the show’s second and seventh seasons and all 20 episodes of Dark Blue. Within the last decade, she appeared in episodes of Longmire and The Glades and was last seen onscreen in the movie Dead on Campus back in 2014.

In a Facebook post one day after her death, Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, remembered her as a “fighter.”

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she wrote.

Aycox first appeared on Supernatural in the first season for four episodes and appeared once more in the fourth season episode, “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Dead Winchester.”

Her Instagram bio billed herself as a “former actress” who was “fighting Leukemia” and “about to have stem cell transplant #2.”